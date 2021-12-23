Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Up 53.6% Over Last Week

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 59.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 53.6% against the US dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $329,376.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,699.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,097.02 or 0.08080962 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.07 or 0.00323616 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.22 or 0.00897880 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00011754 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00073909 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $209.89 or 0.00413989 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.57 or 0.00253587 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

