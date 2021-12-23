Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Trading Down 3.1%

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.63. 73,182 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 19,749,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.74.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.24). As a group, analysts predict that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $105,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $105,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

About Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

