Adams Wealth Management Has $1.05 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Adams Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.4% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,849,000 after buying an additional 15,531,426 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,075,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,663,000 after buying an additional 186,377 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,455,000 after buying an additional 284,038 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,084.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,610,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,061,000 after buying an additional 3,306,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,779,000 after purchasing an additional 636,517 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,404. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.81. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.64 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90.

