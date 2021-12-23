Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Trading Down 4%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.10 and last traded at $28.18. Approximately 4,799 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 841,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.34.

ADPT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.45.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 129.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $124,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $161,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,914 shares of company stock worth $900,942 in the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

