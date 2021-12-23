Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC) Trading Up 1.2%

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC) shares were up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $17.99. Approximately 6,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 22,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.28% of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

