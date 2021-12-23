adbank Trading 6.2% Higher Over Last Week (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One adbank coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. adbank has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $105,437.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, adbank has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get adbank alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00042407 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.40 or 0.00209538 BTC.

adbank Profile

ADB is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,253,887 coins. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . The official website for adbank is adbank.network . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for adbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adbank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.