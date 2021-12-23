ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Shares Gap Up to $20.76

Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.76, but opened at $21.30. ADC Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.03, with a volume of 2,476 shares trading hands.
ADCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.17.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 9.45.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 7,522,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,161,000 after purchasing an additional 213,611 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,198,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,876,000 after purchasing an additional 55,955 shares in the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 58.0% in the third quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 344,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 126,492 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 34.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 75,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.64% of the company’s stock.
About ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)
ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.
