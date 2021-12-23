ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Shares Gap Up to $20.76

Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.76, but opened at $21.30. ADC Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.03, with a volume of 2,476 shares trading hands.

ADCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.17.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 9.45.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 7,522,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,161,000 after purchasing an additional 213,611 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,198,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,876,000 after purchasing an additional 55,955 shares in the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 58.0% in the third quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 344,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 126,492 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 34.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 75,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

About ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

