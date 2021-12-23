Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.89.

AAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of AAP opened at $232.79 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $143.15 and a twelve month high of $243.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

