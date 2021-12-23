Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.00

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and traded as high as $6.34. Advanced Info Service Public shares last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 6,274 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.28.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AVIFY)

Advanced Info Service Public Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of mobile telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile phone services, Mobile phone and equipment sales; and Datanet and Broadband Services. The firm provides domestic mobile, international direct dialing, and international roaming service.

