Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 103,000 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 4.8% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after buying an additional 5,757,675 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $341,365,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 1,870,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $133,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $228,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,047 shares of company stock valued at $80,797,824 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $2.34 on Thursday, hitting $146.22. 672,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,627,720. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

