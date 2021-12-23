Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.77

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.77 and traded as high as C$7.11. Advantage Energy shares last traded at C$6.98, with a volume of 906,833 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.64.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.77.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$110.34 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.9026416 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$2,835,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 860,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,421,931.20.

Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

