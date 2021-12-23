Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 35,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 486,616 shares.The stock last traded at $7.78 and had previously closed at $7.53.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.26.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $928.76 million for the quarter. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 16,207 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the second quarter worth about $375,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the second quarter worth about $65,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $446,000.

About Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

