Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 35,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 486,616 shares.The stock last traded at $7.78 and had previously closed at $7.53.
Several analysts have issued reports on ADV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.26.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 16,207 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the second quarter worth about $375,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the second quarter worth about $65,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $446,000.
About Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV)
Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.
