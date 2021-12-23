AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 10,775 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $9,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XMMO. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 107.6% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 132,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 68,698 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 558,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,817,000 after acquiring an additional 44,668 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,162,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 287.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,746 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 270,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,724,000 after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XMMO stock opened at $88.47 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $75.43 and a 12-month high of $97.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.57 and its 200 day moving average is $87.48.

