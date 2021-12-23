AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 264,629 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,775 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 264,629 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $9,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,041.6% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 434,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 396,742 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $1,932,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 13.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,156,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,043,000 after acquiring an additional 365,609 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,771,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,280,000 after purchasing an additional 810,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBAN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.19.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $314,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $138,497.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 343,529 shares of company stock worth $5,503,706. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

