AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $10,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,348.2% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 35,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after buying an additional 33,098 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 173.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 164,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,193,000 after buying an additional 104,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 46.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

VEEV opened at $261.25 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 97.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $295.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.11.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.90, for a total value of $671,007.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,627 shares of company stock worth $7,158,200 in the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.61.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

