AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $10,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTD. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $74,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 812.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 28,352 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 769.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 941.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 198,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 179,769 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $822,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,389 shares of company stock worth $32,995,056 over the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.90.

TTD opened at $93.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 164.02, a PEG ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 2.35. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $114.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.62.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

