AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,547 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 871.5% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 597,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,865,000 after purchasing an additional 536,407 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,019,000 after purchasing an additional 510,435 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,526,000 after purchasing an additional 363,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,760.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,842,000 after purchasing an additional 361,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,447,850,000 after buying an additional 326,909 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $302.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $296.51. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $226.77 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

