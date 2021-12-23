AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,041 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $38,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 60.7% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.30.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CAT opened at $202.15 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.11 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.34 and a 200 day moving average of $206.77. The firm has a market cap of $109.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

