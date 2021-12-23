AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 626 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in ServiceNow by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in ServiceNow by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP increased its position in ServiceNow by 5,759.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in ServiceNow by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in ServiceNow by 97,629.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,260,000 after buying an additional 33,194 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,712 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $643.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $661.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $615.87. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 590.76, a PEG ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. UBS Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, FBN Securities boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

