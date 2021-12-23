AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,627 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $10,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,274,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,125,000 after purchasing an additional 301,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,139,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,147,000 after buying an additional 288,090 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,742,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,327,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,447,000 after acquiring an additional 68,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 840.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,317,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,865 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $182.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.08. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $160.21 and a 52-week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

