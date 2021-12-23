AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $11,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 128,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

SLYG opened at $91.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.28. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.74 and a 52 week high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

