AE Wealth Management LLC Has $10.27 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,994 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average is $34.18. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

