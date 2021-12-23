AE Wealth Management LLC Has $10.49 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $10,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $103.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.15. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The firm has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.