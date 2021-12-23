AE Wealth Management LLC Has $12.09 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,586 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $12,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $510,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,123 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $832,826,000 after buying an additional 1,547,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $252.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $249.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $285.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total value of $14,460,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 554,668 shares of company stock valued at $157,395,937. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.49.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

