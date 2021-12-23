AE Wealth Management LLC Has $8.78 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,812 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $8,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 427.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $36.09 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $38.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.07.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.