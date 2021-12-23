AE Wealth Management LLC Has $8.96 Million Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 87.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,412 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $8,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Square by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Square by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Square by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.66.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $167.38 on Thursday. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.57 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $1,587,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total transaction of $4,888,852.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,806 shares of company stock worth $18,092,716 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

