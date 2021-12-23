AE Wealth Management LLC Has $9.42 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,181 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 530.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Southern by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $162,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,694. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SO opened at $66.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $68.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.72. The stock has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.45.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

