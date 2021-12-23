AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $10,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 324,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,188,000 after acquiring an additional 13,165 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $104.29 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $109.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.90.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.