AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.14.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total transaction of $3,497,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 122,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,451,649 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $237.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.26 and a 200 day moving average of $212.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.31 and a 12 month high of $241.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.