AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 60.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 41,052 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $11,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,063,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 75,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 204,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000.

IYW stock opened at $114.08 on Thursday. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $82.18 and a twelve month high of $118.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.91.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

