AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 102,829 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,829 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $12,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $21.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.85.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

