AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 34,079 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,079 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $9,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFFD. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 183.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of PFFD opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.83. Global X US Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

