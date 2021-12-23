AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,978 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,978 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $11,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 26.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Prologis by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Prologis by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLD opened at $162.26 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $165.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.23. The stock has a market cap of $119.96 billion, a PE ratio of 61.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.40.

In other Prologis news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,380 shares of company stock valued at $46,364,298 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

