AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,628 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $11,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 40.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,490,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,853,000 after buying an additional 717,546 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,713,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,441,000 after acquiring an additional 559,565 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,727,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,173,000 after acquiring an additional 361,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 178,556.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 348,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 348,185 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,643,000.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $23.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.98%.

