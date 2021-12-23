AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.30% of Casella Waste Systems worth $11,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 46,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

CWST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $870,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $655,344.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,439. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

CWST stock opened at $83.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.94. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.43 and a 52-week high of $89.84.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

