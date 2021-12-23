AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $9,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,172,000 after buying an additional 3,317,476 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $198,113,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 42.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,079,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,496,000 after buying an additional 913,274 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 96.8% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,693,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,592,000 after buying an additional 833,202 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,177,000 after buying an additional 752,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMB. Berenberg Bank downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.71.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock opened at $139.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $143.37. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.