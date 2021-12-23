AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,710 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,495 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,291,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,060 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Intel by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,185,413,000 after purchasing an additional 290,090 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Intel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,960,328,000 after acquiring an additional 709,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,730,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,667 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $50.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

