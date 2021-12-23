AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.34% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $9,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IXG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 105,477.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,334,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,725,000 after buying an additional 11,324,099 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,122,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 10,128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,880,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,567,000 after buying an additional 2,852,492 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 12,015.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,902,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,660,000 after buying an additional 1,886,882 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 591.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,906,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,988,000 after buying an additional 1,631,190 shares during the period.

Shares of IXG opened at $78.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.52. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $63.57 and a twelve month high of $84.17.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

