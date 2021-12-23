AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 123,716 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,716 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $8,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 596.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,615,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,835 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,897,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,804 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,918,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,316,000 after acquiring an additional 959,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,340,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,779,000 after acquiring an additional 577,168 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $14.88 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

