AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,566 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,566 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $14,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $176.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.53. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $138.83 and a 52-week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

