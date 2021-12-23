AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,753 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,753 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of FS KKR Capital worth $10,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.2% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 41,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 6.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 29.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.53.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

In related news, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,950 shares of company stock worth $148,250 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

