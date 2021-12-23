AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 288,064 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,064 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,907,000 after buying an additional 464,618 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,928,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,400,000 after buying an additional 293,603 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 80.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 429,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,633,000 after buying an additional 191,247 shares during the period. Appleton Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 890.8% in the second quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 162,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,786,000 after buying an additional 146,512 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 57.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 318,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,230,000 after buying an additional 116,982 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $162.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.87. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $121.20 and a one year high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

