AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $11,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 66,934.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 76,975 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,109,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,579,000 after purchasing an additional 65,481 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 334.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 80,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 61,924 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,862,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,425,000 after buying an additional 38,561 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $105.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.29. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $119.99.

