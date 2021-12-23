AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,240 shares during the quarter. Oasis Petroleum makes up about 4.4% of AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Oasis Petroleum worth $15,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 44.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OAS stock opened at $121.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.96 and a 200-day moving average of $103.55. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $133.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 61.83% and a return on equity of 88.97%. Analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

In other news, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 500 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.76 per share, with a total value of $61,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 625 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.75 per share, with a total value of $74,218.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.25.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

