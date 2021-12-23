Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) rose 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.53 and last traded at $20.48. Approximately 11,467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,051,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.71% and a negative net margin of 7.11%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 23,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $592,151.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $2,112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 983,572 shares of company stock worth $17,662,702. 19.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Collaborative Holdings Management LP purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $16,866,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 16,979 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $5,689,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $3,285,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 22.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 34,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.