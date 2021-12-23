AEX Gold (LON:AEXG) Trading 1.4% Higher

AEX Gold Inc. (LON:AEXG) traded up 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 33.45 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 33.45 ($0.44). 678,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 279,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.44).

The company has a current ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 31.26.

About AEX Gold (LON:AEXG)

AEX Gold Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and exploration of gold properties in Greenland. It holds a 100% interest in the Nalunaq gold project covering an area of 22 square kilometers located in the Municipality of Kujalleq, Southern Greenland; and Vagar gold project covering an area of 292 square kilometers located in the Nanortalik gold belt.

