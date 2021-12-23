Ag Growth International Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:AGGZF)

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

AGGZF opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.14. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $37.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

