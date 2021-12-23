AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.29

Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$8.29 and last traded at C$8.28, with a volume of 60277 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.09.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGF.B shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of AGF Management in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.50 price target on shares of AGF Management in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.75. The firm has a market cap of C$577.27 million and a P/E ratio of 4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

