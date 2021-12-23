Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 533,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,275 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.18% of Agilent Technologies worth $86,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of A. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 65.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 642.0% in the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $156.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.01.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

A has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.71.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,428 shares of company stock worth $18,843,895.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.