agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,905 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in agilon health were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGL. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in agilon health during the second quarter worth $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on agilon health from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist dropped their target price on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, agilon health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In other news, insider Joan Danieley sold 3,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $81,429.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $118,858.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,504 shares of company stock valued at $3,986,288.

AGL stock opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.77. agilon health, inc. has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $458.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

